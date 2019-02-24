Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara (Burton) Key.

Sara E. (Burton) Key, 75, went to be with the Lord, February 21, 2019, in her Reading residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late James and Sara (Watson) Burton. She was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School. Sara was employed by Farmer's Bank as a bank

teller. She later worked for Pathmark for over 20 years and Abilities In Motion until retiring in 2008.

Family and friends were most important to her. She loved entertaining and having community cookouts in the

neighborhood. With love, she touched the lives of so many around her and will be missed by all.

She is survived by four children: Scott A. (Lee Ann Battle Key) Key; twins, Renee L. Key and Robin L. Key; and Kerry A. Key, all of Reading. Five siblings: Cleo Edwards, La.; James (Regina) Burton, Exeter; Vernon (Dawn) Burton, Calif., Betty (Charles) Burton Williams, Fla.; and Hermond (Cynthia) Weaver, Reading; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her former spouse, Barry Key; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. at

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



