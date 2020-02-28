|
Sara J. Krick, 87, of Wernersville passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her family and niece, Lisa Snyder by her side. Born in Spring Twp. on January 10, 1933, a daughter of the late Leroy L. and Helen I. (Good) Stump. She was a graduate and valedictorian of the Wernersville High School class of 1950. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. Sara retired from the Wernersville State Hospital as a Psychiatric Aide and had previously worked at Caron Spinning Mill and Ciotti Groceries as a cake decorator. She is survived by her companion of 27 years, Robert L. Krick; children: Randy L. Krick, husband of Mary; Rick J. Krick, husband of Michele; and Cheryl A., wife of Dennis Bealer; step-children: R. Scott Krick, husband of Marilyn; Rod L. Krick, husband of Brenda; and Rob D. Krick; grandchildren: James Krick, husband of Sally; Casey, wife of Brian Kilpatrick; Carly, wife of Jordan Bingaman; and Cody Bealer; step-grandchildren: Keegan Krick; Laurel Krick; Nicole, wife of Steve Gramenopoulos; Joshua Krick, husband of Jenny; Amanda Krick; Ashleigh Krick; and Adam Krick; numerous great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James D. Krick; grandson, Jonathan R. Krick; and a sister, Fern Hart. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E Penn Ave., Robesonia, with the Rev. William R. Weiser officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00am at Cole Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jonathan R. Krick Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of Conrad Weiser High School, 44 Big Spring Rd., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020