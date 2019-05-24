Sara J. "Dolly" Reppert, age 90, formerly of Tilden Township and Leesport, passed away May 22, 2019, at Maidencreek Place.

She was the wife of the late Vernon A.

Reppert, who died July 5, 2006. They were married for 53 years.

Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of Lloyd E. and Amaia C. (Moyer) Keller. She was a 1946 graduate of Hamburg High School.

She was a member of St. John's Gernant's Church,

Leesport.

Dolly worked as a factory worker for the former Burkey Hosiery Company, a baker at Hamburg Area High School and a bus driver for the Berks County Intermediate Unit.

She loved her family and friends, and treasured time with them. Over the years, she enjoyed walking, bowling, golf, water skiing, puzzles, cards and board games. Dolly was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. She loved spending time at the family summer cottage in Betterton, Md.

Dolly is survived by her son, Daniel A. Reppert, husband of Linda K. Reppert, of Davidson, N.C.; and two grandsons, Justin D. Reppert, of Bronx, N.Y., and Brandon T. Reppert, of Lafayette, Colo.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Roy D. Keller, Paul L. Keller, Raymond J. Keller, infant David; and her sister, Amaia "Hilda" (Keller) Zellers.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2:00 at St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Gernant's Church, 13 Gernants Church Road, Leesport, PA 19533. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit www. leibenspergerfuneralhome.com.



