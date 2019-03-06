Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara (Reifsnyder) Schell.

Sara Schell, 90, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at

Memorial Medical Center, Jacksonville. She was the widow of the late Carl S. Speicher, who passed in 1960, and the ex-wife of the late John C. Schell, who passed in 2013.

Sara, a daughter of the late William and Blanche (Reber) Reifsnyder, was born in North Heidelberg Twp.

She is survived by four sons: Glenn C. Speicher, husband of Susan, St. Augustine, Fla., Dale M. Speicher, husband of Teresa, Myerstown, John R. Schell, husband of Kathy,

Sinking Spring, and Raymond K. Schell, husband of Judy Rae, Decker, Mont.; two daughters, Joan K. Speicher,

Womelsdorf, and Faye M., wife of Michael Summers, Sinking Spring; a brother, Norman Reifsnyder, widower of Nancy, Bernville; a sister, Kathryn Stricker, widow of Carl,

Shillington; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Guy Reed; and a brother, Vernon Reifsnyder, widower of Edith, Bernville.

She was a member of North Heidelberg Church, Robesonia.

Sara was active in Rainbow Strollers Square Dancing Club.

She retired after more than 20 years as a finance clerk for Berks Heim, having previously worked at the Berkshire Knitting Mills.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11th, at North Heidelberg UCC, 211 Sheidy Rd., Robesonia, with the Rev. Fred Diehl officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at church. Burial will be in N. Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia.

Following services a lunch will be provided at the

Heidelberg Restaurant, 910 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia.

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Heidelberg UCC, 211 Sheidy Rd., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



