Sara Elizabeth Vracarich died on May 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on August 26, 1927 to the late J. Donald and Mildred Werst Reiter. She was a graduate of Myerstown High School and became a RN at the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She married the late John G. Zimmerman in 1949 and had 2 children, Jeffrey and Thomas. Their loving marriage was cut short when John passed in 1952. She married the late Samuel Vracarich in 1962 and was happily married for 34 years having one son Tony. Sara loved reading, knitting, ladybugs, and going to the Kumm Esse Diner with family and friends. She was also a dedicated school bus driver for the ELCO School District for many years. Sara is survived by her loving children Thomas Zimmerman (Donna) and Tony J. Vracarich, nephew Chris Hoffman (Denise), granddaughters Audrey Ferguson (Jimmy) and Julie O’Malley (Kevin), great-grandchildren Alicia and Travis Ferguson and Lauren and Thomas O’Malley, and great-nieces, Anneka, Natalie, and Evelyn Hoffman Sara is preceded in death by beloved sister Mary Jane (Reiter) Hoffman, son Jeffery Zimmerman and Grandson Ty Zimmerman. There will be no services. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Community Library, 199 N. College St., P.O. Box 246, Myerstown, PA 17067. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 16, 2020.