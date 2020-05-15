Sara Vracarich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Elizabeth Vracarich died on May 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on August 26, 1927 to the late J. Donald and Mildred Werst Reiter. She was a graduate of Myerstown High School and became a RN at the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She married the late John G. Zimmerman in 1949 and had 2 children, Jeffrey and Thomas. Their loving marriage was cut short when John passed in 1952. She married the late Samuel Vracarich in 1962 and was happily married for 34 years having one son Tony. Sara loved reading, knitting, ladybugs, and going to the Kumm Esse Diner with family and friends. She was also a dedicated school bus driver for the ELCO School District for many years. Sara is survived by her loving children Thomas Zimmerman (Donna) and Tony J. Vracarich, nephew Chris Hoffman (Denise), granddaughters Audrey Ferguson (Jimmy) and Julie O’Malley (Kevin), great-grandchildren Alicia and Travis Ferguson and Lauren and Thomas O’Malley, and great-nieces, Anneka, Natalie, and Evelyn Hoffman Sara is preceded in death by beloved sister Mary Jane (Reiter) Hoffman, son Jeffery Zimmerman and Grandson Ty Zimmerman. There will be no services. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Community Library, 199 N. College St., P.O. Box 246, Myerstown, PA 17067. GroseFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved