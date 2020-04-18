|
|
Sarah A. Bingaman, 100, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 18th, at Manor Care- West Reading. Sarah was born in Reading, on December 13, 1919, a daughter of the late Ola (Keim) and Edward Bingaman. Interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020