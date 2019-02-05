Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah (Schaeffer) Dornes.

Sarah Ina Dornes, 91, of Temple, died peacefully February 3, 2019, at Tower Health - Reading Hospital, West Reading, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Wilbur Kenneth Dornes for over 72 years.

Born December 25, 1927, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ralph George and Marian M. (Laird) Schaeffer.

Sara was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed with AT&T for 26 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Sarah was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reading.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two sons, Barry L, husband of Robin R. (Rupp) Dornes, of Spring Township; and Dennis D., husband of Marsha A. (Fishkin) Dornes, of Muhlenberg Township.

There are also three grandchildren: Andrew S. Dornes, Michelle A. Dornes and Jaimi L. Heffner; and three great-grandchildren: Gaige, Briella and Dominic.

Sarah was preceded in death by her three siblings: Harry Schaeffer, Frances Kline and Dorothy Kline.

Services will be held Thursday, February 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Ave., Reading, PA 19604. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



