Sarah M. (Christman) Endy, 90, widow of Charles M.

Endy Jr., of Boyertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Beulah (Eddinger) Christman and Nathan Christman.

Sarah was employed by Beckerman's Shoe Factory as a supervisor for seventeen plus years.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.

Surviving are two sons, Larry B. Endy, husband of RaeAnne, and Rick C. Endy, husband of Diane; one daughter, Betty Ann Schrump and her companion, William McMahon; one brother, Sonny Christman; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one son, Barry L.; two brothers, Harold and William; and two sisters, Grace and Helen.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, Pa. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com



