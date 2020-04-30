Sarah George
Sarah George Sarah V. (Leibensperger) George, 94, formerly of Topton, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Kutztown Manor, Kutztown. Born in Topton, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Vertie M. (Schell) Leibensperger. Sarah was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. She was an active volunteer at The Lutheran Home at Topton for many years and the first resident at its Heilman House. She also was a member and past secretary of the Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Topton. SURVIVORS: Mrs. George is survived by three daugthers: Patsy Ann (George) widow of Paul Earles, Scranton, PA; Charlotte R. (George), wife of Dennis Garrett, Bullhead City, AZ; and Tina J. George, Companion of John Stream, Saugus, CA; and a son, Luther W., husband of Donna (Raines) George, Fort Mohave, AZ. Other survivors include a sister, Anna L. (Leibensperger) widow of Charles Reed, Fleetwood. There are six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sarah was predeceased by a sister, Mary J. (Leibensperger) Johnson. SERVICES: Private graveside services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery, Kutztown, with Reverend Laura L. Stoneback, officiating. There are no public viewing or calling hours. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 37, Topton, PA 19562-0037. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com.

