Sarah A. (Fink) Henninger, 85, of

Breinigsville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of Robert R. Henninger. They were married 65 years.

Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Allen H. and Ellen E. (Becker) Fink. She was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church, Breinigsville, and

attended Church on the Hill, Kutztown. After graduating from Kutztown High School, she was employed at Hess's and Caloric. She appeared in Organic Magazine for her

organic gardening and canning. Sarah enjoyed cooking, family gatherings and her love for Jesus.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; children: Kyle and fiancee, Beth Kramer, Karen Henninger, Kandy Solt, Kina, wife of James Leiby, Kurt and wife, Kathy, and Kevin and wife, Heather; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; siblings: Marie Boone, Verna Meitzler and Walter Fink.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Keller; son-in-law, Crail Keller; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Ziegels Union Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd.,

Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in the church. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville, PA 18031.



