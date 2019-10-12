|
Sarah J. (Deysher) Ritter Sarah J. (Deysher) Ritter, 89, formerly of Mount Penn, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Kutztown Manor. She was the wife of Walter E. Guinther Jr., who passed away in 1957, and Walter M. Ritter, who passed away in 1987. Born in Mt. Penn, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elizabeth H. (Delp) Deysher. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and worked as a custodian for Mt. Penn Elementary for 15 years before retiring in 2002. Sarah is survived by her children: Walter E. Guinther III, of Pennside, Michael A. Guinther, of Fla., John S. Guinther, Fla., Sandra L. (Guinther) Snyder, of Stony Creek Mills, Jacqueline A. ( Ritter) DeLong, of Fleetwood; and a step-son, David A. Ritter, of West Lawn; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by one brother, John D. Deysher. An evening visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Lutz Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019