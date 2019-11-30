|
Sarah Mc-Addy, 41, of Ontelaunee Twp., formerly of Ghana, passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in her residence, of natural causes. She was the wife of Nathaniel L. Otoo. Born in Accra, Ghana, she was the daughter of Enoch Mc-Addy and Gertrude Bruce. Sarah worked in the home care industry until she became a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her children. Sarah loved her family. She enjoyed going to church, watching African movies and loved to work. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Nii Jarfro Larkai and Ataa Nunoo Larkai; and a daughter, Phyllis Naa Larteley Larkai, all at home. She is also survived by three sisters: Selina Mc-Addy, Clara Larkai, and Porcia Larkai, all of Ghana. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Laureldale Cemetery. Please wait at the entrance of the cemetery to proceed to the gravesite as a group. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019