Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Sarah (Knauer) Prydybasz


1926 - 2019
Sarah (Knauer) Prydybasz Obituary

Sarah E. (Knauer) Prydybasz, of Allentown, recently celebrated her 93rd birthday on August 18th, passed away on August 31, 2019, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the late Nickolas Prydybasz. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late U. Russell and Katie (Bartlett) Knauer. She graduated from Reading High School and worked at the Berkshire Knitting Mills for over 20 years.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Carol, widow of Frank, Allentown; six grandchildren: Gina, Michael, Robert,

Russell Jr., Thomas and Barbel; eight great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her son, Russell Shenk.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with services

beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn, PA 19606.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Vincent de Paul Society, St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019
