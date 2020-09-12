Sarah Riemondi

Sarah S. Riemondi, age 106, formerly of Fleetwood, passed on September 9, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. The wife of the late George J. Riemondi who passed on April 25, 2000. Born in Fleetwood on November 22, 1913, the daughter of the late George J. Schlegel and Sally (Merkel) Schlegel. Sarah was a graduate of Fleetwood High School class of 1930. She was a graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College with a degree in education. Her teaching career started at The Lutheran Home at Topton teaching orphan children and ended at Boyertown School District at Earl Township Elementary School. Sarah was a life member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. Surviving is a son Daniel G. Riemondi husband of Regina (Hamby) Riemondi of Godley Texas. Grandchildren Wes Riemondi and wife Keldie, Nick Riemondi and wife Amanda and Angela (Riemondi) Scott and husband Jeremy. Great grandchildren Knox Riemondi, Rhys Riemondi, Navin Riemondi, Aubree Scott and Olivia Scott. She was predeceased by brother Daniel J. Schlegel and sisters Esther M. Schlegel, Mabel (Schlegel) Cuervo, Arlene M. Schlegel, Leah M. Schlegel. Graveside services will be private with interment in Fleetwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Carillon Fund at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Avenue, Topton 19562. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
