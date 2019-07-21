Sasha Lynn Wright, of Reading, Pa., passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 38.

Sasha was born to parents Donna Lynn Wright (Trexler) and Johnnie Lee Wright Jr., on September 6, 1980, in Reading, Pa.

She grew up as the eldest of two children and attended Antietam High School.

Sasha was a machine operator at IWCO in Hamburg. Sasha was an avid do-it-yourselfer, from automotive work to making a jellybean garden that sprouted lollipops at

Easter. Sasha was considered, by some, as a secret Santa by delivering home baked cookies on their doorsteps during the Christmas holiday. She volunteered at Thanksgiving and Christmas, prepping and serving meals at the

Opportunity House. Many would say Sasha had a heart of gold, always uplifting, vibrant, outgoing, straightforward and simply had a beautiful soul, always willing to lend a hand.

Sasha is survived by her son, Everett Avery

Daniels-Wright; her daughter, Lillie Marie Daniels-Wright; and her youngest son, Darron Wright; her brother, Aaron Michael Wright; her nephew, Jaymison Pauley; her acting father, Richard Edward Faust Jr.; her maternal Nana, Alverta Emily Trexler; her aunt, Mary Veronica Miller (Trexler); her uncles, Francis Joseph Trexler Jr. and John Fitzgerald Kennedy Trexler.

She is preceded by her maternal Gran Francis Joseph Trexler Sr., her paternal Grandmom Lillie Mae Greer.

Due to circumstances, there will not be a viewing. Sasha was cremated on July 18, 2019. The family is grateful for the condolences, and the many cherished memories that were shared through social media. It is apparent that Sasha touched many hearts.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.



