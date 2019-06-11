Savannah E. "Susie" (Broad) Dundore Hoyer, 96, formerly of Temple, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the Berks Heim, Leesport, Pa.

Born December 7, 1922 in Reading. She was the daughter of the late George E. Sr. and Cora M. Broad.

She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Laureldale. Savannah was employed as a nurse at Berks Heim for 19 ½ years retiring in 1982. She enjoyed many years as a Happy Boombadear playing with the

Reading Chapter. She enjoyed bus trips to Atlantic City, and in her earlier years traveling with her friends in her motorhome.

She is the widow of the late William I. Hoyer, who died in 1977. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lt. Commander David Broad and George E. Broad. Also, one sister, Alberta Broad, who died as a child.

Savannah is survived by a son, Miles A., husband of

Patricia A. Dundore, of Shoemakersville. Three

grandchildren: Michele, wife of Richard Schaeffer, of Mohrsville; Valarie Dundore Miller, of Bethel Township; and Traci Rhoads, of Shartlesville. One step-grandson, Gregory, husband of Georgia Felty, of Sinking Spring. There are three great-grandchildren: Nathan Schaeffer, R.E. Miller and Venus Miller. One step-great-grandson, Cody Felty; and one niece, Linda Broad.

Services are private at the request of the family. Savannah's family would like to thank all the staff and personnel at Berks Heim for their care and compassion shown to her over the past 4 ½ years.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



