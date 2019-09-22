|
Scarlet Jean (Faust) Schmittinger, 62, of Laureldale, passed away September 19, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.
She was the widow of Joseph S. Schmittinger, who died March 29, 2001. Born May 3, 1957, in West Reading, she was a daughter of June D. (Faust) Kantner, of Laureldale.
Scarlet was a 1976 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a graduate of Reading Area Community College and Temple University. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Laureldale.
Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 25th at
11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019