Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scarlet Schmittinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scarlet (Faust) Schmittinger


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scarlet (Faust) Schmittinger Obituary

Scarlet Jean (Faust) Schmittinger, 62, of Laureldale, passed away September 19, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.

She was the widow of Joseph S. Schmittinger, who died March 29, 2001. Born May 3, 1957, in West Reading, she was a daughter of June D. (Faust) Kantner, of Laureldale.

Scarlet was a 1976 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a graduate of Reading Area Community College and Temple University. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Laureldale.

Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 25th at

11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scarlet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now