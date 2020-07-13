Scott Allen Moyer Scott Allen Moyer, 62, of Reading, formerly of Leesport, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Vickie L. (Englehart) Moyer. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Carl M. Moyer of Ontelaunee Twp. and the late Shirley A. (Moser) Moyer. Scott was a 1975 graduate from Schuylkill Valley High School, attended Pennsylvania State University and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Albright College. He was also a graduate of the Leadership Berks Program. Scott was a member of Leinbach’s Troop 190, Scout Leader Troop 333 of St. Lawrence and on the Board of Directors and a member of N. Central Berks EMS as well as Schuylkill Valley EMS. He was also a member of the Occupational Advisory Committee for BCTC and Explorer Post Leader which combined EMS and scouting. Scott worked for Carpenter Technology Corporation for over 37 years, lastly working as a trainer/developer in the lab, until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his children: Carl W., husband of Elizabeth, Amanda M. Miley, wife of Paul, both of Leesport, Sarah A. Moyer, Steven A., and Samuel A., all of Exeter; grandchildren: Caden, Nickolas and Alecia and one sister Pamela Berta. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Epler’s Church Cemetery, Leesport. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northern Berks EMS, PO Box 625, Leesport, PA 19533. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
.