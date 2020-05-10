Scott Bartsch
Scott D. Bartsch, 60, of Ephrata, went home to the Lord, Fri., May 8, 2020. He grew up in Akron, a son of the late Paul E. & Luella B. (Weinhold) Bartsch. Scott married his childhood sweetheart, Cindy L. (Imhoff) Bartsch, and loved each day of their 39 years together. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1977. Scott was the equipment rental manager at Eagle Rental in Stevens for 25 years. Scott played soccer most of his life, he started in high school representing his team as co-captain and was recently honored for his years of service in the Eastern Pennsylvania Amateur Soccer league. He coached & developed teams for the Ephrata soccer club, coached a travel team, & was the treasurer for the EPASL for 33-years. Scott was a faithful Christ follower, a church trustee & youth leader, he coordinated annual trips to the ‘Creation Festival’. He enjoyed outings to the family cabin at the Joyce Kilmer Hunting Club in Union County. Scott’s favorite role was Papa, he loved his grandchildren dearly. In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by a daughter, Danielle L. Zaun (Jonathan M.) of Adamstown; a son, Paul S. Bartsch (Jessica M.) of Reinholds; five grandchildren, Hadley G. Zaun, Macy E. Zaun, Emalyn R. Bartsch, Emett P. Bartsch, & Eliza M. Bartsch; a sister, Sandra Y. Scheetz (Terry R.); a brother, John C. Bartsch (Linda); and father & mother in-law, Richard & Donna Imhoff of Lititz. Due to current public health circumstances, a Life Celebration for Scott will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
