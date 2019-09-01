|
Scott Richard Downs, of West Reading, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, while in hospice care at the age of 61, after a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer.
Scott was born September 14, 1957, in Reading, to James Richard Downs and Catherine Hnot, who predeceased him. He grew up in a loving family with two sisters.
Scott joined the Marines, where he served his country proudly and then moved into the trucking transportation business. Scott married Karen Schaeffer on December 31, 1986. They lived in Cartersville, Ga. Scott and Karen raised four children: Farrah, Tiffany, Ashley and Lucas. Scott
enjoyed time spent with his 8 grandchildren; and 1 great- grandchild. He was excited for the arrival of his ninth grandchild due in September.
In addition to being a member of Common Ground Atonement Church in Wyomissing, he was an avid sports fan and loved the Colts. He enjoyed watching the races and listening to Jerry Garcia.
Scott loved his family and his cat, Mya, with all his heart. When diagnosed with lung cancer, Scott remained
dedicated to his job at Bistro 614 and was optimistic he would beat his cancer. Scott remained brave, even
throughout his final days.
Scott is survived by two sisters, Tracy, wife of Anthony Koumaras, and Kelly, wife of Jeffrey Piontek; also two nephews, Aaron and Alec; and two nieces, Alexa and Macy.
Scott requested to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the
, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170,
Bethlehem, Pa. 18017.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at the Reading Hospital, hospice, Sarah Collazo and Rev. Tom Scornavacchi for all their love and support throughout Scott's life.
