Scott E. Kegerise Scott E. Kegerise, 68, of Sinking Spring, passed away October 16, 2019, at the Reading Hospital after an extended illness. He was the husband of Holly B. (Dreibelbis) Kegerise. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Paul C. and Dorothy G. (Simpson) Kegerise. He was a 1968 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and attended Penn State University-Berks. He worked for Gilbert Associates/Parson Worley from 1969-2003 as a cost estimator, scheduler and construction safety supervisor. Though the 70s and 80s, his unique and numerous skills took him around the world, working in various challenging countries and environments. Once married, he took on more local work within the contiguous 48 states, from South Carolina to New York to Indiana. Scott took great pride in serving his community as a volunteer fire fighter/EMT wherever he called home: Reading, Pa., as a young man, Mt. Zion, Ill., from 1984-1989, and finally, Gouglersville, Pa., in the late 1990s. For years, he took great enjoyment from sharing his musical talents as a bugler in the Reading Buccaneers from 1966-1980, and then again in the Reading Buccaneers Alumni from 1989-1997. His passions in life were his family and spending time outdoors camping, fishing, boating and hunting with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: M. Katharine Capiotis Bordner, wife of Michael Bordner, Carlisle, Pa., Elisabeth Capiotis, wife of Mikhail Petukov, Owings Mills, Md., Dr. Stephen Capiotis, husband of Kathie Dewald Capiotis, Reinholds, Pa., Peter Kegerise, fiancé of Jessica Lenhart, Oley; and his grandchildren: Christopher, Zoey, Jacob, Andrew, Elisabeth and Freya. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring. Please remember Scott by making contributions to the Reading Area Firefighters Museum, 501 S. 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington is assisting the Kegerise family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019