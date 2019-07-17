Scott Himmelberger

Obituary
Scott E. Himmelberger, 65, of Sinking Spring, passed away July 15, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Arthur B. and Vivian E. Himmelberger.

Scott received the Personal Outcomes Award in 2004 from Threshold Rehabilitation Services.

He is survived by his brother, Arthur B., husband of

Donna L. Himmelberger, Newburgh, N.Y.; and niece, Liesl K. Himmelberger.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at

1:00 p.m., in Zion U.C.C., 200 High St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567, with burial to follow at Zion Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions in Scott's honor can be made to Threshold Rehabilitation Services, 1000 Lancaster Ave., Reading, PA 19607.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from July 17 to July 18, 2019
