G. Scott Peck, 56, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the husband of Barbara Ann ( Smith ) Peck.

Born in Phoenixville, Pa., he was the son of the late James E. and Frances (Downes) Peck. Scott graduated from Owen J. Roberts High School in 1980 and attended York Academy where he received his bachelor's degree in arts. He enjoyed drawing, riding

motorcycles, camping and most of all, spending time with his family. Scott was the owner/operator of Unlimited Screen Printing for 18 years and then worked for Yuasa Battery.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, Scott is survived by his son, Christopher S. Peck, Lower Alsace; and his daughters, Nicole M. Sweigart, wife of Michelle, Fleetwood, and Angela M. Peck, Lower Alsace; one grandson, Landin Schmale; one brother, Jay A. Peck, Elverson; and one sister, Nancy L. Bainbridge, Parker Ford.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in Community U.C.C., 3330 St. Lawrence Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart

Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite #110, Allentown, PA 18109.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



