John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church
Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
View Map
Scott Perfetto


1955 - 2020
Scott Perfetto Obituary
Scott D. Perfetto, 64, of Bern Township, passed away Wednesday, January 29, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. Scott was born in Reading on December 9, 1955, a son of Doris K. (Kemmerer) Perfetto, formerly of Whitfield and the late Chester Perfetto. A 1973 graduate of Wilson High School, he was President at Chester Perfetto Agency Inc./TravelSafe of Wyomissing. Scott loved spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, snowmobiling, car racing and his farm. Scott is survived by his best friend and partner, Teresa K. (Ulrich) Perfetto; a son, Thomas J.Perfetto, husband of Jamie L. (Miller) Perfetto, of Bern Twp.; and grandchildren, Tyler A. Perfetto and Marissa P. Perfetto. He is also survived by a sister, Susan J. Perfetto, of Wyomissing; and a brother, Terry C. Perfetto, of Wernersville. A public viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4, and at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. Friends and relatives are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be held 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 5, at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church Kutztown Road, in Laureldale. Graveside services following at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601, or the Salvation Army, 301 South 5th Street Reading, PA 19601. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th St at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
