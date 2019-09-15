Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue
Brockport, NY 14420
(585) 637-6100
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue
Brockport, NY 14420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Rightmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Rightmyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Rightmyer Obituary

Scott D. Rightmyer passed away

unexpectedly, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 78.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Mae Rightmyer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Geri; his sons, Scott Jr. and Jason (Jaime); grand-children, Josie and Jake; and Zak Marrow for whom he was the guardian.

Scott worked for General Electric and retired from the Village of Brockport as the clerk/treasurer.

Family received friends on Saturday, September 14, from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 west Ave., Brockport.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a

in Scott's memory.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now