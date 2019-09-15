|
|
Scott D. Rightmyer passed away
unexpectedly, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Mae Rightmyer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Geri; his sons, Scott Jr. and Jason (Jaime); grand-children, Josie and Jake; and Zak Marrow for whom he was the guardian.
Scott worked for General Electric and retired from the Village of Brockport as the clerk/treasurer.
Family received friends on Saturday, September 14, from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 west Ave., Brockport.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a
in Scott's memory.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019