Scott Shurr Obituary
Scott A. Shurr Scott A. Shurr, 54, of Exeter, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Amy Green-Shurr who passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Martin and Carol (Herbst) Shurr. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1983 and worked at Global Advance Metal for many years. Scott is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Travis; granddaughter Lily May; sister Joyce Reitnauer and brother Marty Shurr. Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
