Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Taft.

Scott C. Taft, 52, of Hamburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in his residence. He was the fiance of Wendy L. Kiebach.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Linda M. (Fry) Taft, Temple, and the late Phillip J. Taft. He was a graduate of Hamburg Area High School. Scott worked for East Penn Manufacturing, Lyons, and last worked as a parts deliveryman for NAPA. Scott enjoyed traveling, the beach and especially spending time with his stepgrandson, Caswell, who he called his "little buddy."

Surviving, in addition to his mother and fiance, are his children, Cody P. Taft, Womelsdorf, and Cassie C. Taft, Shartlesville; Wendy's children: Brittany Levy, Brett

Kiebach and Sebastian Kiebach; and stepgrandson, Caswell.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th St., Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th St., Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



