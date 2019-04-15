Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Weatherholtz.

Scott L. "Scooter" Weatherholtz, 60, of Wernersville, passed away April 12, 2019, at the Reading Hospital, comforted by close family members. He was burdened with

serious health issues for the last few years that ultimately took his life.

Scooter, a son of Leonard and Marilyn A. (Deem)

Weatherholtz, was born at the Reading Hospital on March 16, 1959. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Craig Weatherholtz, St. Pete Beach, Fla.; and

Michael Weatherholtz, Lincoln Park, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his loving "Nanny" Bueial Deem, and grandfather, Harry Deem.

He attended Wilson School District. He worked for many years at Pizza Hut, West Lawn, where he was praised for his people skills and friendly personality. He also worked for Ellis Wood Collection and most recently at Redner's Market, Sinking Spring.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 19th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



