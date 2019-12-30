|
Scott C. Williams, 51, of Centre Twp., passed away in his residence, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, with his family by his side. Scott fought a courageous battle with kidney disease and pancreatic cancer. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Thomas E. and Linda M. (Wesner) Snyder, Centre Twp. Scott was a police officer for Shoemakersville and Hamburg, as well as being a deputy sheriff for Berks County. He also worked for Lehigh Law Enforcement Officers. Scott was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of Ducks Unlimited, NRA and the “Turkey Mafia.” He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and was involved with Heated Hunts. Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Bo C. Williams, husband of Lindsey, Springdale, Ark.; and Janessa F. Williams, Shoemakersville; three sisters: Sherry L. (Williams), wife of Florentino Gonzalez, Muhlenberg Twp.; Kimberly A. (Snyder), wife of Michael Eckenroth, Leesport; and Amy L. (Snyder), wife of Marty Christian, Shenandoah; and also one brother, Eric Williams, Blandon. Services will be held on Thursday, at 7:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020