Scott Gerald Withers, 69, of Mt. Aetna, went to join our Lord Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Reading. He was the husband of Diana L. (Faith) Withers. Born in Reading on April 11, 1950, he was the son of the late Sterling and Jean (Riffert) Withers. Scott was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He graduated from Wilson High School, as well as Lebanon Valley College with a B.S. in chemistry. Scott was a volunteer with the Wernersville Fire Co., including acting as fire chief for 25 years. He attended St. John’s Church, Mt. Aetna. Scott was retired from Briggs Hardware as chief information officer. He volunteered at the Reading Museum, helping to plant and maintain the gardens. Scott’s favorite hobbies were golf, woodworking, model trains and bicycling, and he loved sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian, husband of Elizabeth Withers, of Wilmington, Del.; stepsons, Donald, husband of Melissa Grube, of Fleetwood; Jason Sweetwood, of Wernersville; stepdaughter, Kristin, wife of Mark Ladd, of Shoemakersville; granddaughter, Reagan Withers; step-grandsons: Phillip Grube, Aiden Grube, Cameron Rissmiller, Mark Ladd and Scott Ladd; step-granddaughters: Arrianna Ladd, Vivian Ladd and Kaitlyn Ladd; sister, Candace Beane, of Alexandria, Va.; and a niece, Elizabeth Beane. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John’s Church, 5 E Mill St., Mt. Aetna, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Aetna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church, PO Box 195, Mt. Aetna, PA 19544. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020