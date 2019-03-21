Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Brown.

Sean Michael Brown, 44, of Leesport, passed away on March 16, 2019, in his residence.

He was predeceased by his husband, Charles Frederick Hinkle.

Born in Salem, Indiana, he was the son of the late

Donovan and Marylyn (Elliott) Brown.

Sean was a lead researcher at Expeditionary Interest Group. He was secretary for the Berks County Association of Graveyard Preservation; and a board member of

Aulenbach Cemetery Association.

Sean is survived by a brother, Todd Brown; and a sister, Pam Brown, both of Salem, Indiana.

He was predeceased by a brother, Greg Brown.

There will be a private remembrance service for Sean. Please check the BCAGP Facebook page for information. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



