John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Sean Eastman Thomas Kehoe


1991 - 2020
Sean Eastman Thomas Kehoe Obituary
Sean Eastman Thomas Kehoe, 29, of Pottstown, passed away Wednesday, March 18th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Sean was born in Pottstown on February 19, 1991, a son of Patrick J. Kehoe, Sr., of Ocala, FL and the late Holly Joy (Weaver) Pelen. Sean is survived by his daughter, Geraldine Swanson, of Huntingdon, three sisters; Heidi J. Kehoe, of Spring City; Taihla B. Cury, of Zionsville; Tamara N. Shaner, of Spring City and brother, Patrick J. Kehoe, Jr., husband of Stephanie, of Fate, TX. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
