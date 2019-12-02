|
Sean Robert King, 29, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, peacefully at home. Born in West Reading, Sean was the son of Donna Gray-King and the late Donald Birmingham King. He graduated from Wyomissing High School in 2008 and furthered his education at the Pennsylvania Gunsmith School in Pittsburgh. Sean was a great marksman and enjoyed target shooting. He also loved to spend time at his family’s farm, going on family vacations and walks with the family dog, Remi. Sean was known for his eclectic taste in music, loved cars and collecting records and sneakers. In addition to his mother, Donna, Sean is survived by his brother, Michael Birmingham King; his maternal grandmother, Mary Gray; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Sportsmen Club, at 841 Sportsmen Road, Robesonia, PA 19551, in support of gun safety and education. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019