H. Searles "Si" Boone Jr., 83, of Douglassville, Pa., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. He was the husband of the late Constance M. (Kinckiner) Boone with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.

Born in Pottstown, Pa., on April 12, 1935, Si was the son of the late H. Searles Boone Sr., and Marguerite (Kimes) Boone.

Si served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. During his military tour, he took advantage of

additional aeronautical training. After his time in the

military, he went to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he completed the rest of his training and became an aeronautical engineer. Si was a member of the First Flight Society in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; Boyertown Museum of

Historical Vehicles; and attended the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. He was fascinated with airplanes, working on foreign cars, especially Jaguars, and traveling with his family.

He is survived by one son, Matthew S. Boone, husband of Lori, Douglassville, Pa.; one daughter, Hillary A. Boone, Douglassville, Pa.; one granddaughter, Madison Boone; and one sister, Marguerite Huff.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by one brother, Ralph Hamilton.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464.

A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment with military honors will take place after the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Si's memory to the Boyertown Museum of Historical Vehicles, 85 S.

Walnut St., Boyertown, PA 19512. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.



