Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Sergio Cevallos Alay Obituary
Sergio Cevallos Alay, 66, of Reading, passed away December 8, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Carmen Andrade. Born in Ecuador, he was the son of the late Sergio Cevallos and Emeregilda Alay. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Samantha (Gunther) Cevallos, Karina (Miguel) Cevallos and Alex (Shirley) Cevallos; several siblings and seven grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
