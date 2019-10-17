|
|
Seth T. Schaeffer, 35, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Hamburg, he was the son of Thomas R. Schaeffer, husband of Amanda Schaeffer, Shoemakersville; and the late Denise L. Krolick. Seth is also survived by his daughter, Romy Schaeffer; sister, Sarah J. Schaeffer; step-sister, Zaidyn Werley; paternal grandparents, Thomas M. and Mary Jane Schaeffer; and Romy’s mother, Brianne Sadowskas. A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019