Shannon Dee Weidner, age 40, of Savannah, Georgia, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday January 2nd in Chandler Hospital, Savannah. She was the daughter of Gerald D. Weidner of Fleetwood and the late Pamela L. Lutz. Shannon was a graduate of Oley Valley High School. She worked as a purchasing agent for C K Supply, Savannah, Georgia. She is survived by her: father Gerald, aunt Sylvia and her husband Jeffery Stewert, aunt Diane Lutz, maternal grandfather Kenneth Bleiler, cousin Cindy and her husband Bill Carr, cousin Allen and his wife Mindy Stewert. A viewing will be held Monday morning January 13th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
