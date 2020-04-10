Reading Eagle Obituaries
Sharlene A. “Becky” (Moyer) Stauffer passed away April 8, 2020. She was the wife of the Rev. Andrew J. Stauffer. Born in Kutztown the daughter of the late Homer A. and Jennie I. (Snyder) Moyer. She was a 1956 graduate of Kutztown High School. Becky was very active at the churches her husband served especially sharing her love of music as a choir director and organist. She especially enjoyed supporting her daughters and then grandchildren in their activities. In addition to her husband of 58 years she is survived by daughters; Jennifer A. wife of Raymond F. Weil, Jr. of Kutztown, Bethany J. wife of Michael W. Kline of Oley, grandchildren; Ryan M. Kline and wife Emily, Zachary A. R. Weil, Ashley N. Weil, Tyler N. Kline, Madison J. Kline, sisters; Sandra wife of Melvin Hartman and Brenda wife of Terry Bucks. She was predeceased by brother Charles Moyer and sisters Eleanor Smith, Melba Schroeder and Joyce Leibensperger. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 399 Market St, Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
