Sharon B. Hartenstine “Grammy”, 70, passed peacefully on March 2, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Dale A. Hartenstine, and her two daughters, Lisa Lee-Ann Rollman Taylor, wife of Gregory Hudson of Lebanon and Nicole “Nikki” Alicia (Rollman) Aten, wife of Michael C. Aten, Jr. ; five grandchildren: Jessica, Samuel, Amber, Nadia, and Sarah; six great grandchildren: Alexa, Jayden, Jaylianie, Marquis, Jadis, and Jonah, and one surviving sister, Faith Lance of Colorado. Sharon was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo, Bryan, and Rodman, and one sister, Sandra. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Laverne Leo Rollman and Ethel (Burrell) Bitting. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School and attended Albright College. She was a lover of all animals, especially cats. Their fur babies were well loved! She had a passion for horses all of her life. She volunteered with horses that were trained to help children with disabilities and she loved every minute of that experience. She and her husband owned several horses and enjoyed riding them together. She loved to garden and had immaculate gardens full of flowers around their home. Funeral services will be celebrated in West Wyomissing Chapel 2055 Reading Blvd. West Lawn, on Monday March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Brett Reider will officiate. Interment will follow in Good Shepard Cemetery on Tuckerton Road. The family will receive relatives and friends in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150. Chicago IL 60601. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020