Sharon Lynn Barrett Kober, of State College, passed away on April 29, 2019, at 12:05 a.m., at Mt. Nittany Medical

Center.

She was born in West Reading on April 21, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Theresa A. Brickel Barrett.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Milton Kober, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School, West Lawn, Pa., in 1972 and Lock Haven University in 1976 with a

degree in mathematics.

While attending Wilson High School, Sharon was a

four-year member of the marching band which won the National Marching Band Championship Competition held in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1971. She took great pride in being a member of this well-celebrated marching unit. She also was a member of the high school National Honor Society.

After graduation from Lock Haven University, Sharon was employed by Ridge Homes and Centre Concrete

company. For her remaining working years, she, along with her husband, owned and operated several Mattress World stores, as well as American Carpet and The Furniture

Exchange in State College.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Patricia A. VanKirk, spouse of Barbara A. Wade, of

Newmanstown; a niece, Dr. Sharon Ferguson, wife of

Bradley Ferguson, of New Hampshire; as well as many

other family and extended family members. Last, but not least, are her beloved dogs, Stanley and Stella.

A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Champs Sports Grill, 1611 N.

Atherton St., State College.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.




