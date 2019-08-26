Home

Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
Sharon (Rohrbach) Blessing

Sharon (Rohrbach) Blessing Obituary

Sharon (Rohrbach) Blessing, 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Francis Home, Shillington,

following a lengthy illness.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Robert and Marie (Schuler) Rohrbach.

A 1977 graduate of Holy Name High School, Sharon worked as a waitress for the Oley Turnpike Dairy, and for over 20 years, at The Corner House, Shillington. She was an amazing waitress, and seemed to know everyone, making friends with her customers, loving people and loving life.

Sharon enjoyed reading, exercising, fitness, and yoga, and loved the beach. But above all else, she was totally devoted to her family; a selfless, wonderful mom who gave

everything she had to her kids, even making sure she was in the Dominican Republic earlier this year to walk her daughter Julie down the aisle. A true fighter with a giant spirit to match, Sharon never missed her kids' sporting events or dance recitals. She was simply, "A blessing to the Blessings."

In addition to her parents, Sharon is survived by her

children: daughters, Julie, wife of Westley Kramer,

Reading, and Jennifer, Reading; and her son, Andrew, Bernville. She is also survived by her brother, Mike,

husband of Phyllis, Bechtelsville; and sisters: Deborah, Enola, Laurie, wife of Dennis Kutzer, Muhlenberg, Marcie, wife of Andrew Douglas, Leesport, and Michele Price, West Lawn.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Thursday,

August 29, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple. Burial will be private. At Sharon's request, sadness at her services will not be tolerated, and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in casual attire, with lots of bright,

cheerful colors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Shillington, PA 19607, or at https://www.stfrancishomereading.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019
