Sharon Greene

Sharon Rose Greene, beloved daughter and friend passed away on September 12, 2020 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus after a long illness. She was born in Trenton, New Jersey. Sharon graduated from Ewing High School High School and the Wilfred Beauty Academy. Sharon worked for the State of New Jersey for 26 years as a Supervising Medical Security Officer at Ann Klein Forensic Center. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Booker Gordon and Dorothy Greene; two brothers, Richard and Michael Leysath and a brother-in-law, David Cruse. She is survived by her closest friend who was like a daughter to her Ranyatda “Randy” Hill; brother, William “PeeWee” Greene, Jr.; sister, Claudette Cruse; a special cousin, Phyllis Jenkins; niece, Kimberly Jackson; great niece, Labree Jackson; great nephews, Aubrey, James and Quayshawn Jackson; great great niece, London Davis; great great nephews, Levi and Liam Jackson; and many, many long-time friends. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Entombment will be in Colonial Memorial Park, Hamilton Calling hours will be from 9am to 11am at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com