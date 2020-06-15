Sharon L. (Mohn) Frymoyer Sharon L. (Mohn) Frymoyer, 70, of Kenhorst, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the devoted and loving wife of Barry G. Frymoyer. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Dorothy (Knepp) Mohn. Sharon was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She last worked at the ageless Harmony Adult Care in Sinking Spring. Prior to that, she was employed at Berks Heim. She was a member of One United Church of Christ in Kenhorst. She was the beloved mother to three wonderful children, Kathleen, wife of Jeffrey Orth of Birdsboro; Tara, wife of Taj Simmons of Kenhorst and Matthew Frymoyer of Reading. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Nicole Rauch and Julian Simmons; one great granddaughter, Miyah Rauch; and siblings: David, husband of Millie Mohn of Mohnton; Martin, husband of Peggy Mohn of Flying Hills; Beverly, wife of Paul Blankenbiller of Mohnton and LeRoy Mohn of Mohnton. She was predeceased by sisters, Bonnie and Connie Mohn. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.