Sharon L. (Moyer) King was diagnosed with breast cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2014. She courageously battled these diseases until she entered eternal rest on Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and many friends at the Fox Chase Cancer. She will be missed immensely. Born February 6, 1953 in Ashland, PA., she was the youngest child of Charles E. Moyer and Dorothy M. (Shistel) Moyer. Sharon grew-up in Mohrsville, PA and attended the Schuykill Valley School District. She was active in the WAPO Camp Fire Girls of Mohrsville, beginning as a Blue Bird and becoming a role model and mentor to many girls until the charter closed in 2011. She had many jobs throughout her life, mom being her most important. Oma being her most proud. Sharon was a hard worker. She worked in several mushroom plants in Centerport and Hamburg, PA. She was a school bus driver for 40years with the Schuykill Valley and Hamburg school districts and Berks County Technology Center. She was a camp director at Camp Adahi. She retired from the Berks County Technology Center in 2015. Sharon was an active member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church and served on the UCC board. She was a member of Belleman’s choir. She was an active member of the Reading A Capella Voices, last singing with the ladies in December 2019 for Christmas- always spreading joy and inspiration to others. Sharon’s greatest joy was being Oma to Dylan, Jack and Ben. And though her own two children may have driven her crazy, she loved them unconditionally. Sharon is survived by her daughter Mica (King) Kornfeind and her husband Frank and their son, Jack. Sharon’s son Joseph and his wife Bobbie Jo (Oswald) and sons, Dylan and Benjamin. Sharon is also survived by her brothers Ronald and wife, Patricia of Reading, PA. Donald and wife Gloria of Newport News, VA, And Eugene and his wife, Sandra of Reading. One sister Earlene (Moyer) Kieffer husband of Charles, Fleetwood. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her sister Catherine “Kitty” (Moyer) Smith in December 28, 2002. A very special thank you to her beloved friend of 60 years, Betty (Hoppes) Slegowski. And to all those who were always there or near for Sharon- Ed, Carol, Carlene, Susan. Sharon and her family are grateful to everyone for all the support she received during her many illnesses and hospitalizations. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am from Salem (Belleman’s) Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the church. Please join us in celebrating the life Sharon lived with positivity and happiness through all she endured. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood and/or platelets to the Miller-Keystone blood bank in her name or contributions to Salem (Belleman’s) Church, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020