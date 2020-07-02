1/
Sharon L. Lamp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon P. Lamp Sharon M. Lamp, 66, of Lansford, passed on June 26, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Allentown the daughter of the late Chester F. Yoder and Elsie M. (Kline) Yoder Rothermel Schaeffer. Sharon is survived by her children Tracy A. Rothermel fiancée Tim Pressley of Bethel, PA and William N. Lamp III of Ohio. Also two grandchildren David R. Rothermel Cheyenne T. Rothermel. Other survivors include a sister Patricia A. Heister of Reading and a nephew Barry Lee Bachman, Jr. of Pottsville. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother Larry Yoder and sister Cindy (Yoder) Rothermel. A viewing will be Monday July 6th at 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a graveside service at 11:30 am in Union Cemetery Bowers. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved