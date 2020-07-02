Sharon P. Lamp Sharon M. Lamp, 66, of Lansford, passed on June 26, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Allentown the daughter of the late Chester F. Yoder and Elsie M. (Kline) Yoder Rothermel Schaeffer. Sharon is survived by her children Tracy A. Rothermel fiancée Tim Pressley of Bethel, PA and William N. Lamp III of Ohio. Also two grandchildren David R. Rothermel Cheyenne T. Rothermel. Other survivors include a sister Patricia A. Heister of Reading and a nephew Barry Lee Bachman, Jr. of Pottsville. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother Larry Yoder and sister Cindy (Yoder) Rothermel. A viewing will be Monday July 6th at 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a graveside service at 11:30 am in Union Cemetery Bowers. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com