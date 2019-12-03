Home

1944 - 2019
Sharon Miller Obituary
Sharon Anne Miller Sharon Anne Miller, 75, passed away December 2, 2019, in her Wyomissing residence. She was the loving wife of Barry H. Miller, who passed away on February 8, 2018. Born May 28, 1944, in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Vargo) Horvath. A 1962 graduate of Notre Dame, Green Pond, Sharon earned her bachelor’s degree from Alvernia University and her master’s degree from Immaculata University, both in Education. She taught first at St. Jane Francis De Chantel in Easton before moving to Reading and teaching at St. Joseph’s Parochial School and later at St. Margaret’s Parochial School until her retirement. Sharon loved to travel, bake, the beach, Notre Dame football, the Eagles and Phillies. What she cherished the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her kindness and generosity touched many lives throughout her teaching career and she cherished every moment with each student. She was also a founding member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish and enjoyed countless outings and events with the parish Senior Group. She is survived by her three children: Stephen H., husband of Kristi Miller, Anniston, AL; Stephanie A. Hunsberger, Wernersville; and Michele L. Solaroli, Wyomissing. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, who she greatly cherished: Wyatt, Isabella, Harrison, Gabrielle, Andrew, Maggie, and Benjamin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 2600 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, with inurnment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends may call prior to the mass, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to the Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience at Jefferson Hospital or St. Ignatius Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
