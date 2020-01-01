|
|
Sharon A. (Wessner) Moll, 74, of Kempton, and formerly of Maxatawny Township, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. Born in Allentown, Sharon was a daughter of the late William M. and Viola M. (Klopp) Wessner. She attended Fleetwood Area High School and was a member of Crossroads Community Church, Fogelsville. Sharon worked as a Sales Greeter at Walmart in Trexlertown for several years. Prior to that, she was employed as a Bus Driver by the former Bieber Tourways, Kutztown, from 1998 until 2012, and the former Dana Corporation, Reading for 21 years, retiring in 2000. She was also a Homemaker. Sharon enjoyed playing BINGO, doing word search puzzles, traveling, and watching game shows and soap operas on TV. She also had a passion for lighthouses. Sharon is survived by her two children, Stacy L. (Moll) Lenhart, Kempton, and Scott A., husband of Sheila J. (Wray) Moll, Hamburg; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Katelyn, Jacob, Lydia and Kyle; three great-grandchildren, Tarik, Gunner and Harper; and sister-in-law, Sandy Wessner. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa M. (Moll) Swetz on May 1, 2003; and her siblings, Lorraine E. (Wessner) Kauffman, Ruth (Wessner) Huber, Donald, Richard N., Robert, William M. Jr. “Billy”, Marlin W. “Fish”, Ronald J. “Homer” and Larry F. “Lappo” Wessner. A funeral service to celebrate Sharon’s life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Pastor Donnie Immel officiating. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral Home. Flowers may be sent, or contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020