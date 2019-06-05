Sharon S. (Dixon) Quaintance, 63, of Rockland Township, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of David G. Quaintance. Born in Reading, Sharon was a daughter of Jesse E. Dixon Jr., of Hamburg, and the late Anna L. (Riegel) Dixon. Sharon was a graduate of Hamburg Area High School and was employed as an

administrative assistant by East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lyons, for over 35 years. She was an avid reader who adored her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Dave, Sharon is survived by her two children, Travis L., husband of Andrea L. (Ferguson) Bohn, Hamburg, and Christy A. (Bohn), wife of Mark Werner, Shillington; four stepchildren: Kelly, Kyle, Neil and Kerrie; and 14 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Doris Wagner, Strausstown, Wanda Wirth, Topton; and a brother, Jesse Dixon III, Hamburg.

A Celebration of Life Service for Sharon will be held at a later date by her family.

The family requests contributions be made in Sharon's memory to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or online at .

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.



