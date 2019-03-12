|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon (Elliott) Widener.
Sharon L. Widener, 78, of Hamburg, passed away March 10th in her residence. She was the daughter of the late Rex and Annabelle (Sands) Elliott. Survivors include husband, John R. Widener; daughter, Davier, wife of Troy Strausser; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Reading, has charge.
Mark J Hummel Funeral Home
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Published in Reading Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019