Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharron (Leas) DeRoner.

Sharron E. DeRoner, 72, passed away on April 19, 2019, in her 921 Amity Street,

Reading, residence.

Her husband, Larry A. DeRoner, died

October 29, 2001. Born in Reading, on

September 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. Leas Jr. and Marjorie I. (Streeter) Leas.

A graduate of Reading High School in 1964, she obtained her LPN degree from Reading Vo-Tech. She worked at Community General Hospital as an LPN. Later she was

employed for St. Joseph's Hospital in the same capacity for 31 years retiring in February of 2018. Sharron was a

member of Christ Yocum Lutheran Church, Grill.

She loved her family, her children, grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. Sharron was also known as one of the neighborhood moms, caring for

everyone on her Amity Street block.

There are five children: Eric, husband of Kelly Leas,

Lancaster; Beth, wife of Dean Gibson Jr., Laureldale; Joel, husband of Cheri Kipp, Exeter Twp.; Steven Borden,

Reading; and Chad Borden, Reading. There are also three stepchildren: Sharon J. DeRoner Newton, Denise Grothouse and Kim Dawson; five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Tre, Ryan, Brad and Tyler; and three great-grandchildren: Isabel, Nathan and Heidi also survive her.

She was predeceased by one brother, Randal Leas.

Services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153

Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, with burial to follow at Spies Zion Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



